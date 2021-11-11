Fall signing period gets underway for local high school seniors
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Wednesday saw the fall signing period for the Class of 2022 get underway. A number of high school seniors across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee signed letters of intent to continue their athletic and academic endeavors throughout the day. Congratulations to all who signed! A full list of signees can be found below.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Talaysia Cooper - East Clarendon (South Carolina)
BASEBALL
Miles Feldner - Conway (Spartanburg Methodist)
Brandon Eldridge - Conway (Western Carolina
Kyler Odom - East Clarendon (North Greenville)
SOFTBALL
Ashton Goodwin - Darlington (Coker)
Savannah Evans - Darlington (Florence-Darlington Tech)
Maddie Newsome - East Clarendon (North Greenville)
Hope Azurdia - East Clarendon (Columbia College)
Gracyn Hyatt - Pee Dee Academy (Presbyterian)
TRACK & FIELD
Rileigh Lacy - Darlington (Grand Valley State)
SOCCER
Jordyn Hall - Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach (VCU)
GOLF
Kenzie McCallum - Loris (The Citadel)
