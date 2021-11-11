Submit a Tip
Fall signing period gets underway for local high school seniors

Conway baseball standouts Brandon Eldridge and Miles Feldner
By Gabe McDonald
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Wednesday saw the fall signing period for the Class of 2022 get underway. A number of high school seniors across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee signed letters of intent to continue their athletic and academic endeavors throughout the day. Congratulations to all who signed! A full list of signees can be found below.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Talaysia Cooper - East Clarendon (South Carolina)

BASEBALL

Miles Feldner - Conway (Spartanburg Methodist)

Brandon Eldridge - Conway (Western Carolina

Kyler Odom - East Clarendon (North Greenville)

SOFTBALL

Ashton Goodwin - Darlington (Coker)

Savannah Evans - Darlington (Florence-Darlington Tech)

Maddie Newsome - East Clarendon (North Greenville)

Hope Azurdia - East Clarendon (Columbia College)

Gracyn Hyatt - Pee Dee Academy (Presbyterian)

TRACK & FIELD

Rileigh Lacy - Darlington (Grand Valley State)

SOCCER

Jordyn Hall - Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach (VCU)

GOLF

Kenzie McCallum - Loris (The Citadel)

