European bakery, sandwich shop to move to old Myrtle Beach Bakery building

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The old Myrtle Beach Bakery on 9th Avenue North has sat vacant for years, but a new business hopes to cook up some familiar smells and bring a “sweet” update to the Arts and Innovation District.

The city of Myrtle Beach has been referring to old photographs of downtown while it works to renovate the historic storefronts.

The City of Myrtle Beach referred to old photos of Ninth Avenue, like this one of the Myrtle Beach Bakery circa 1950, when restoring the old store fronts. (City of Myrtle Beach)

The storefronts will look similar to what they did back in the 1950s, and one new business will have even more in common with the old strip.

“That used to be the Myrtle Beach Bakery and that was owned by the Schiller family back in the day, and now it’s going to bring itself back as a bakery,” said Myrtle Beach Downtown Development Director Lauren Clever. “So it’s kind of an interesting story and a fun story to share.”

The Myrtle Beach City Council passed the first reading of an ordinance to lease the old bakery to Le Manna, a European bakery and sandwich shop. It will bring the ovens back to life and fill downtown with the familiar smells of croissants and pies.

“Still in touch with the daughter that grew up here on the street with her dad as the baker,” said Clever. “She’s super excited and her dad was from Vienna, which it’s becoming a European bakery so it’s really full circle.”

Just up the block, two other old store fronts will welcome Archetype SC, a tech consulting and IT specialist company, which fits the innovation aspect of the Arts and Innovation District the city is trying to create.

“They have the type of business we keep talking about that we want to grow and continue to diverse the jobs in the city of Myrtle Beach and capture talent from other places,” said Clever.

Sandwiched between those two businesses will be the HTC Aspire Hub, a co-work space for entrepreneurs. Those new business owners got a sneak peak at the new space during an eMYRge event Wednesday night.

The Aspire Hub is set to be unveiled in the next few months.

“One of the goals of the Aspire Hub is to build the community of technology professionals and artisans and makers, then get them to patronize the businesses that happen to be in the Arts and Innovation District,” said Myrtle Beach Technology Advisory Group Chairman Jason Greene. “It’s going to be an important component of what happens in the district going forward.”

The city council needs to give final approval to the two businesses.

Clever says it’s possible they could be opened up in the spring.

