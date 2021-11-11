Submit a Tip
LIVE: City of Myrtle Beach honors those who served our country during Veterans Day ceremony

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach is holding its annual Veterans Day ceremony to honor those who have fought for our freedom.

The ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. on the plaza at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

The guest speaker for this year’s ceremony will be retired U.S. Army Col. Elisabeth Litvin. Litvin started her military career in 1994.

She served in many leadership positions in Korea, Kansas, Iraq and North Carolina, including serving as Commander for First Battalion, United States Military Entrance Processing Command in Minneapolis.

The Green Sea Floyds High School Junior ROTC will also provide the color guard for the ceremony.

