City of Florence, Florence Veterans Park Committee awarded $250,000 grant for World War II memorial

(WCAX)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Part of the Pee Dee is now getting some extra help in honoring those who have served our country.

The City of Florence said Wednesday that it and the Florence Veterans Park Committee were awarded a $250,000 grant to go toward honoring men and women who served the United States during World War II.

The grant comes from the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation, a nonprofit aiming to serve the people of Florence.

MORE | Events planned across Grand Strand, Pee Dee to commemorate Veterans Day

In a statement, city officials said the grant was applied in order to recognize the service of World War II veterans. Now, the money will support a tribute known as “The Greatest Generation,” which is planned as an expansion to the Florence Veterans Park.

“Through the generosity of the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation a significant bronze monument depicting a young serviceman after the battle is over will be added to the park,” the City of Florence said in a statement. “The monument will feature an artillery damaged wall which has become the most peaceful location the young serviceman can find to compose a quick letter back home to the parents of a fallen buddy. The contrast between the brutal violence of total war and the quiet, fragile, human expression of grief and care is both stark and powerful – a fitting homage to our World War II veterans.”

The monument will be sculped by Alex Palkovich, who has already created bronze sculptures seen at Florence Veterans Park.

