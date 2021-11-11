Celebrating Veterans Day at the USS North Carolina Battleship Memorial in Wilmington, NC

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This year, the Battleship in Wilmington, North Carolina is celebrating 60 years in the Cape Fear.

We loved welcoming Veteran’s Day at such a special place. From meeting some of the Veterans who now volunteer here to learning about the history, and so much more. Come along with us!

Thank you to all who have served.

