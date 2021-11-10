Submit a Tip
‘Welcome to Conway’: City of Conway debuts newest mural created by city employees

The city of Conway unveiled its newest mural located at Scarborough Alley and Main Street. The entire project was done by city employees.(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A beautiful new mural will welcome visitors into Conway.

The city revealed its new mural on Wednesday that’s located at the corner of Scarborough Alley and Main Street.

The entire project was done by city employees.

The conceptual phase of the mural started in early 2021 and was based on a picture that was taken by Conway Fire Chief Le Hendrick. City Administrator Adam Emrick then converted the picture into a recolored graphic. Deputy City Administrator Mary Catherine Hyman created a paint-by-numbers outline that included 60 colors. City staff would come by during late evening hours and trace the outline on the wall by using a projector.

The staff from 14 city departments started coming out in early October to paint the mural and would often work on the mural during nights and weekends.

“This mural has done more than add another piece of artwork to the City, it allowed staff to work as a team,” the city of Conway stated. “Employees from different departments, who do not work together often, were excited to complete their daily work and join their peers and squeeze in sometimes just a couple of minutes to paint.”

It took city employees four weeks to complete the project.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

