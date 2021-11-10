Volunteers needed for Myrtle Beach’s ‘Winter Wonderland’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Volunteers are being sought for one of Myrtle Beach’s newest holiday attractions.

The Winter Wonderland at The Beach attraction will offer outdoor ice skating and festive holiday lights from Nov. 26 though Jan 2. 2022, at the Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place. The attraction will be open seven days a week, except for Christmas Day, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends.

Volunteers are needed to assist city staff members with greeting and guiding festivalgoers, handing out HARIBO gummi bear treats to children, and assisting at the ticket counter, according to a press release from the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.

Officials say all volunteers must undergo a background check.

If you are interested in volunteering, click here.

