‘They took the heart out of my chest’: family, friends mourning life of 16-year-old Shelby teen killed in a drive-by shooting

SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Shelby family and community was shattered after their loved one was shot and killed outside of her home on Tuesday.

Police say a 16-year-old girl was killed when someone drove by a house and opened fire in Shelby Tuesday afternoon.

Family members identified her as Skyteria Poston.

Officers from the Shelby Police Department were called to the area of Roberts Street and Martin Street in reference to gunfire just before 4 p.m.

Related: 16-year-old girl killed in drive-by shooting at home in Shelby, police say

Balloon vigil happening now for 16 year old Skyteria Poston. She was a junior at Shelby High School. A high achieving student, aspiring cosmetologist, and loved by so many people. The latest on @WBTV_News at 5. pic.twitter.com/pBfgT194av — Courtney Cole WBTV (@imcourtneyjcole) November 10, 2021

When officers arrived, they found a girl in the yard of a home on Roberts Street. Police determined this is where the shooting happened.

“I miss my baby. This was my second child that I had to bury for the same thing,” said Poston’s mother Mona Chatman.

Chatman’s son was shot and killed in 2012.

Poston was taken to Atrium Health Cleveland where she was pronounced dead. Poston was a junior at Shelby High School.

Related: 20-year-old sought after teen girl killed in drive-by shooting in Shelby

We’re minutes from a vigil starting remembering a 16-year-old killed yesterday in a drive-by shooting. @imcourtneyjcole has this story at 5.

I’ll continue our coverage as #Shelby police still search for suspect 20-year-old Santana Eaves Jr. on @WBTV_News at 11. pic.twitter.com/lX4hzqdrSr — Brandon Hamilton (@BHAMonTV) November 10, 2021

According to the Shelby Police Department, investigators have secured warrants for first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into occupied property for 20-year-old Santana Almont Eaves, Jr., of Shelby.

Chatman says her daughter was an A+ student, hard worker, and had dreams of being a cosmetologist.

“She goes to work she was trying to make it. Sooner or later, she was going to graduate and everything and my thing was they took her life from her, and I don’t think it’s right,” Chatman.

Poston’s sister Brandy Brooks was sitting inside the house when she heard the shooting happen.

“I thought bullets were hitting the side of the house that’s how loud the gunshots were, so when I got off the phone with the police and stuff like that I came out here and she was just laying right there. We all saw her take her last breath,” Brooks said.

Brooks was also shot in 2019 and believes her own shooting was also gang-related.

Chatman believes the shooter was after someone else involved in a gang.

“Justice needs to be served because you took a life that had nothing to do with the gang-related stuff y’all do,” Chatman said.

An unimaginable feeling for this mother who just wishes her daughter was still here.

“What I’m dealing with, the pain, it’s like they took the heart of my chest. That was my baby,” Chatman said.

Anyone with information on Eaves’ location is asked to call the Shelby Police Department at (704) 484-6845 or Crimestoppers at (704) 481-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.