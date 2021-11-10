Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

State representative pre-files bill to lower S.C. drinking age to 18

In this Thursday, July 9, 2020 file photo, a bartender makes a cocktail in New Orleans. Loyola...
In this Thursday, July 9, 2020 file photo, a bartender makes a cocktail in New Orleans. Loyola Police sent out an email on Oct. 3 warning of multiple reports of roofie-like symptoms at bars where students frequent. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - State Representative Todd Rutherford (D-74) pre-filed a bill Wednesday to lower the minimum legal drinking age in South Carolina to 18.

“This is a personal freedom issue. If you are old enough to fight for our country, if you’re old enough to vote, if you’re old enough to sign on for thousands of dollars of student loans for a college education, then you are old enough to have a drink,” Rutherford said.

Rutherford believes that South Carolina’s fiscal outlook means that the state can adjust the drinking age while improving roads.

“Now is the time to do this. Between the existing state budget surplus, all the money that Joe Biden has sent us, and the economic growth that will come as a result, we can afford to do this. Rather than criminalize adults for doing something that is otherwise legal, we can show the rest of the country that there is a better way.”

The bill will be considered when the General Assembly reconvenes in January.

The drinking age in South Carolina last changed in 1984, when it was raised from 18 to 21 years old amid a move by the federal government to withhold highway funding to states with lower legal drinking ages.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Surfside Beach lotto player is waking up a millionaire.
Surfside Beach lotto player wakes up a millionaire after winning Powerball
A judge has determined the Coral Sands Motel in Myrtle Beach is a nuisance business.
City leaders vote to demolish infamous Myrtle Beach motel
A child was killed in a crash involving a suspected drunk driver Monday night in Greenville...
Child killed in crash after S.C. deputies tried to stop suspected DUI driver
Utilities out after vehicle partially submerged in retention pond near South Strand Hospital
Car crashes into retention near South Strand Medical Center; 1 hurt
Sheriff: Midlands teacher had marijuana edibles in student prize box
State suspends license of Midlands teacher accused of having cannabis-infused treats in student prize box

Latest News

.
City council votes 4-2 to demolish infamous Myrtle Beach motel
.
Conversations continue over funding for I-73
.
Horry County leaders considering implementing fireworks-free zones
.
Horry County Schools deals with staff vacancies three months into school year
.
Community Champion: Tabby Shelton with Fostering Hope