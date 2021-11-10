Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Sen. Warren’s concerns over COVID-19 book draw lawsuit book

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., gestures while speaking at the National Press Club in...
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., gestures while speaking at the National Press Club in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. Warren wants a lifetime ban on members of Congress from getting hired as lobbyists after they leave public office. She also wants to prohibit lawmakers from owning or trading individual stocks while in office. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) — A small publishing company in Vermont is suing Sen. Elizabeth Warren, saying her chastising Amazon over the sale of a book that promotes misinformation about COVID-19 amounted to censorship.

The company, Chelsea Green, published a book called “The Truth About COVID-19,” which accuses the “global elite” of using the pandemic to grab “unprecedented power.”

It also promotes unapproved and possibly dangerous treatments for the virus, while falsely suggesting COVID-19 vaccines approved by the government have not been properly tested.

The lawsuit says the book contains opinions protected by the First Amendment. Warren’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family discovered a Myrtle Beach trash bin that traveled thousands of miles and washed ashore...
City of Myrtle Beach trash bin travels across Atlantic Ocean, washes ashore in Ireland
One Surfside Beach lotto player is waking up a millionaire.
Surfside Beach lotto player wakes up a millionaire after winning Powerball
Aaron Stephens Gruber
Man charged with attempted murder after Murrells Inlet shooting
Areas like Garden City saw roads covered by water for on Sunday as King Tides and strong winds...
FIRST ALERT: One more round of coastal flooding, COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY in effect
A judge has determined the Coral Sands Motel in Myrtle Beach is a nuisance business.
City leaders vote to demolish infamous Myrtle Beach motel

Latest News

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said Monday he plans to sue the Biden...
SC attorney general to sue over healthcare worker vaccine mandates
Happy seniors networking together at home.
Surfside Beach hosts ‘Senior Fair’ for healthcare, financial planning
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates after an NFL football game against...
Aaron Rodgers: “I misled some people about my status”
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reports 1,243 new coronavirus cases; percent positive at 5.9