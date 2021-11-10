Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

S.C. governor wants to investigate obscenity in school libraries after concerns about book from Fort Mill parents

The governor made the request in a letter to Superintendent Spearman after he says he received examples of pornographic materials found in schools from concerned parents in Fort Mill.
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster wants to investigate obscene materials in public school...
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster wants to investigate obscene materials in public school libraries after receiving concerns from parents in Fort Mill about a specific book.(Meg Kinnard | AP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster wants to investigate obscene materials in public school libraries after receiving concerns from parents in Fort Mill about a specific book.

Gov. McMaster has requested that South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman immediately begin a comprehensive investigation into the presence of obscene and pornographic materials in public schools in South Carolina.

The governor made the request in a letter to Superintendent Spearman after he says he received examples of pornographic materials found in schools from concerned parents in Fort Mill.

In addition, the governor has notified the State Law Enforcement Division to evaluate whether any state laws have been broken as a result.

“By way of example, it is my understanding that concerned parents were recently required to petition the Fort Mill School District to remove a book from a school’s physical or digital library, titled “Gender Queer: A Memoir,” by Maia Kobabe, Governor McMaster wrote in the letter. “If school personnel had performed even a cursory review in this particular instance, it would have revealed that the book contains sexually explicit and pornographic depictions, which easily meet or exceed the statutory definition of obscenity. Thus, I am concerned that further examination may identify additional instances in which inappropriate materials have been introduced into our State’s public schools.”

The governor also called on the Department of Education or the State Board of Education to promulgate statewide standards and directives to prevent pornography from entering the state’s public schools and to identify any materials that may already be in school libraries.

“For sexually explicit materials of this nature to have ever been introduced or allowed in South Carolina’s schools, it is obvious that there is or was either a lack of, or a complete breakdown in, any existing oversight processes or the absence of appropriate screening standards. Therefore, I respectfully request that the Department of Education promptly investigate this matter, on a statewide basis, and identify whether any systemic policy or procedural deficiencies exist at the state or local levels, or both,” The governor continued:

The governor referred the matter to Chief of the State Law Enforcement Division, Mark Keel, writing: “I trust you agree that pornography and obscenity have no place in our State’s public schools, much less in their libraries. Aside from being deeply disturbing and manifestly inappropriate, it is likely illegal under South Carolina law. Accordingly, by copy of this letter, I am simultaneously notifying the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division of this matter for further evaluation.”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Surfside Beach lotto player is waking up a millionaire.
Surfside Beach lotto player wakes up a millionaire after winning Powerball
An earthquake has been reported in the town of Centerville near the coast, according to the...
Earthquake reported in South Carolina town
A judge has determined the Coral Sands Motel in Myrtle Beach is a nuisance business.
City leaders vote to demolish infamous Myrtle Beach motel
A child was killed in a crash involving a suspected drunk driver Monday night in Greenville...
Child killed in crash after S.C. deputies tried to stop suspected DUI driver
Utilities out after vehicle partially submerged in retention pond near South Strand Hospital
Car crashes into retention near South Strand Medical Center; 1 hurt

Latest News

.
17-year-old arrested in connection to sexual assault investigation near CCU
Palmetto Goodwill helping veterans transition into civilian life through ‘Palmetto Warrior...
Palmetto Goodwill helps veterans transition to civilian life through ‘Palmetto Warrior Connection’
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reports 2,156 new coronavirus cases; percent positive at 5%
.
Earthquake reported in South Carolina town
.
2 Pee Dee schools earn top U.S. education honor despite pandemic challenges