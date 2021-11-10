No. 1 South Carolina women beat No. 5 NC State 66-57

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The top-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks defeated No. 5 North Carolina State Wolfpack on Tuesday night.

The Gamecocks never trailed in the game, earning an impressive road win in a marquee season-opening matchup of potential Final Four contenders.

Led behind junior guard Zia Cooke and preseason Associated Press All-American Aliyah Boston, South Carolina paced an offensive team effort that shot 49% and controlled the paint for a majority of the game.

Cooke finished with 17 points while Boston finished with eight, six rebounds, and five blocks.

“The strength of our team is getting the ball on the side,” said head coach Dawn Staley. “I think we just came in well prepared. Especially on the offensive side of the ball. We just needed to make sure we locked down, I thought we did a great job.”

This is the 11th-straight win for South Carolina in season openers. Dawn Staley is 12-2 in openers leading the Gamecocks.

The Gamecocks will look to keep up the momentum when they take on South Dakota in Vermillion Friday at 7:00 p.m.

