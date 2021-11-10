Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

No. 1 South Carolina women beat No. 5 NC State 66-57

The Gamecocks never trailed in the game, earning an impressive road win in a marquee...
The Gamecocks never trailed in the game, earning an impressive road win in a marquee season-opening matchup of potential Final Four contenders.(South Carolina Women's Basketball)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The top-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks defeated No. 5 North Carolina State Wolfpack on Tuesday night.

The Gamecocks never trailed in the game, earning an impressive road win in a marquee season-opening matchup of potential Final Four contenders.

Led behind junior guard Zia Cooke and preseason Associated Press All-American Aliyah Boston, South Carolina paced an offensive team effort that shot 49% and controlled the paint for a majority of the game.

Cooke finished with 17 points while Boston finished with eight, six rebounds, and five blocks.

“The strength of our team is getting the ball on the side,” said head coach Dawn Staley. “I think we just came in well prepared. Especially on the offensive side of the ball. We just needed to make sure we locked down, I thought we did a great job.”

This is the 11th-straight win for South Carolina in season openers. Dawn Staley is 12-2 in openers leading the Gamecocks.

The Gamecocks will look to keep up the momentum when they take on South Dakota in Vermillion Friday at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

A family discovered a Myrtle Beach trash bin that traveled thousands of miles and washed ashore...
City of Myrtle Beach trash bin travels across Atlantic Ocean, washes ashore in Ireland
One Surfside Beach lotto player is waking up a millionaire.
Surfside Beach lotto player wakes up a millionaire after winning Powerball
Aaron Stephens Gruber
Man charged with attempted murder after Murrells Inlet shooting
Areas like Garden City saw roads covered by water for on Sunday as King Tides and strong winds...
FIRST ALERT: One more round of coastal flooding, COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY in effect
A judge has determined the Coral Sands Motel in Myrtle Beach is a nuisance business.
City leaders vote to demolish infamous Myrtle Beach motel

Latest News

CCU true freshman Jordyn Newsome scored a game high 20 points in her collegiate debut.
CCU women’s basketball opens season with 117-25 win over Agnes Scott
CCU senior forward Wilfried Likayi going up for a dunk in the win over Ferrum.
Coastal men defeat Ferrum in season opener, 101-73
The South Carolina men's basketball team moved to 2-0 Sunday afternoon following a route over...
Cousinard, Leveque Lead Carolina Past Upstate, 78-60
CCU QB Grayson McCall.
CCU’s Grayson McCall named a Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award semifinalist