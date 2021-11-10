Myrtle Beach Harley-Davidson on being Angel Tree location: ‘Love being able to give back’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Every child deserves to wake up to that special gift on Christmas morning.

You can help make that wish come true by adopting an angel through the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree campaign.

Myrtle Beach Harley-Davidson helped to kick off the Salvation Army’s 42nd Annual Angel Tree campaign on Monday. WMBF News is pairing up with Harley Davidson and Seaside Furniture Gallery & Accents to gather donations for nearly 2,000 angels this holiday season.

This year’s theme, “Hope Marches On,” and as part of this campaign, you can Adopt an Angel and donate to families in need.

SPECIAL SECTION | Angel Tree 2021

This campaign is all about the community, which is why Harley Davidson is one of the locations for the Angel Tree.

“Here at Myrtle Beach, Harley Davidson that is something we thrive on, and we absolutely love being able to give back to the community. It is the best part of our business, our job, it is wonderful to be able to give back in a time like this when so many need it, but I got to be honest we couldn’t do it without the community support,” said Harley Davidson’s Jenn DaLuca.

The Angel Trees are full of printed Angel tags that give you information on a child in need.

To find a child to donate to you simply pick a tag off the tree. The tag will say what the child wants for Christmas, so you can help make their wish come true.

