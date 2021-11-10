Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Matthew McConaughey says he’s against COVID-19 vaccine mandates for children

U.S. Surgeon General responds: “Covid is not harmless in our children”
File Photo" Matthew McConaughey 90th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Mar...
File Photo" Matthew McConaughey 90th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Mar 2018(David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock | David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWTX) - Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey, who has repeatedly said he is considering running for Texas governor, announced his kids are not vaccinated against the coronavirus and that he’s against mandating COVID-19 vaccines for children.

McConaughey, who said he, his wife, and immunocompromised mother are all vaccinated against COVID-19, said he does not plan to have his children vaccinated.

“I couldn’t mandate having to vaccinate the younger kids. I still want to find out more information,” he said.

The White House on Wednesday announced that nearly 900,000 kids aged 5-11 will have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in their first week of eligibility.

Final clearance for the vaccine doses for children was granted by federal regulators on November 2.

In an interview with CNN, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said parents need to recognize that “Covid is not harmless in our children.”

“Many kids have died. Sadly, hundreds of children - thousands - have been hospitalized, and as a dad of a child who has been hospitalized several years ago for another illness, I would never wish upon any parent they have a child that ends up in the hospital,” Murthy said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Surfside Beach lotto player is waking up a millionaire.
Surfside Beach lotto player wakes up a millionaire after winning Powerball
A judge has determined the Coral Sands Motel in Myrtle Beach is a nuisance business.
City leaders vote to demolish infamous Myrtle Beach motel
A child was killed in a crash involving a suspected drunk driver Monday night in Greenville...
Child killed in crash after S.C. deputies tried to stop suspected DUI driver
Utilities out after vehicle partially submerged in retention pond near South Strand Hospital
Car crashes into retention near South Strand Medical Center; 1 hurt
Sheriff: Midlands teacher had marijuana edibles in student prize box
State suspends license of Midlands teacher accused of having cannabis-infused treats in student prize box

Latest News

More than $6 billion will head to South Carolina over a five-year period as part of the...
South Carolina to receive more than $6B from infrastructure bill
Former President Donald Trump speaking at Georgia Save America rally on Saturday
The question isn’t when Trump will start campaigning. It’s whether he’ll stop.
According to the survey from CNN, 52 percent of Americans disapprove while 48 percent approve....
Biden disapproval rating grows before midterms
Wall Street hits new highs on infrastructure deal Financial markets are cheering the...
Wall Street hits new highs on infrastructure deal