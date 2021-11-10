Submit a Tip
Marlboro County teacher accused of punching student in chest

Marlboro County teacher punches student
Marlboro County teacher punches student(Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Marlboro County middle school teacher was arrested and charged with 3rd-degree assault and battery after reportedly punching a student in the chest.

According to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 1, the student resource officer assigned to Blenheim Middle School of Discovery that day was contacted by school staff and advised of an assault that had just taken place.

Staff informed the SRO that a student reported being assaulted by a teacher, the report states.

Other students in the classroom were asked about the incident and gave statements that the teacher and a few students were horse playing. One of the students accidentally bumped into the teacher, resulting in the teacher punching the student in the chest, according to the report.

MCSO said the victim and teacher gave similar accounts, and the teacher was placed on leave pending an investigation.

The sheriff’s office said the student was seen by medical personnel but denied a need for treatment.

After reviewing statements from the teacher, student, and multiple witnesses, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged 25-year-old Michael Malique Mcmanus.

Mcmanus turned himself in at the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office and was charged with one count of 3rd-degree assault and battery.

Mcmanus was booked at the Marlboro County Detention Center and released the same day on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond.

Mcmanus is employed by the Marlboro County School District as a Dance Instructor.

