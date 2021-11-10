Man arrested after deputies find pill presses, other drugs in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man was arrested after authorities found what they described as “a major pill manufacturing operation.”

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said investigators executed a search warrant on Wax Wing Drive in Florence on Tuesday.

Authoirties then discovered multiple commercial-grade pill presses, a large number of pills believed to be ecstasy as well as other narcotics. Due to the possibility of some substances being Fentanyl, investigators and laboratory workers from SLED assisted at the scene.

Michael Douglas Gotleib (FCDC)

Deputies said 26-year-old Michael Douglas Gotleib was arrested at the scene and is facing charges, including:

Possession with intent to distribute controlled substances

Trafficking in MDMA or ecstasy

Possession with intent to distribute marijuana

Online records show Gotleib was released from the Florence County Detention Center on Wednesday on a $15,000 bond.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing and more charges and arrests are possible.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.