LIST: Events planned across Grand Strand, Pee Dee to commemorate Veterans Day

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Several events are planned Thursday along the Grand Strand and in the Pee Dee to commemorate Veterans Day.

MYRTLE BEACH:

The annual Veterans Day ceremony will be held inside ballrooms D and E at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. The ceremony, which is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m., is sponsored by the Military Appreciation Committee and the city of Myrtle Beach.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH:

A Veterans Day service will be held at Veterans Plaza at the North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex. The event begins at 11:00 a.m. and is hosted by American Legion Post 186 and VFW Post 10804. It will include posting of colors by the American Legion Honor Guard, the National Anthem, and an opening prayer.

SURFSIDE BEACH:

A Veterans Day service will be held at 2 p.m. at Memorial Park, located at the corner of Surfside Drive and N. Willow Drive. The event will include the presentation of colors by the Myrtle Beach Fire Department Honor Guard, the playing of taps, and more.

HORRY COUNTY:

The annual Veterans Welcome Home event will be held at River Hills Golf & Country Club in Little River. The ceremony begins at 9:30 a.m., with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.

GEORGETOWN:

The annual Veterans Day Parade begins at 2:00 p.m. at East Bay Park. Parade participants will assemble at East Bay Park at 1:00 p.m. to march as a unit or ride in personal vehicles up Front Street to Wood Street. Participants are responsible for their own banners, flags, and signs.

FLORENCE COUNTY:

The annual Veterans Day ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. at Florence Veterans Park on Woody Jones Blvd. During the event, the names of 36 veterans will be added to the Wall of Honor.

HARTSVILLE:

The annual Hartsville Veterans Day celebration will be held at 11 a.m. in Burry Park on Cargill Way. The celebration has been hosted by the Pilot Club of Hartsville for years but has been expanded this year to include representatives from the Hartsville American Legion Post 53, the National Guard, the local state delegation, and the city of Hartsville.

ROBESON COUNTY:

A Veterans Day ceremony will be held at the Robeson Community College at 11 a.m. in front of Building 11. The event will feature the Robeson County Veterans Honor Guard who will post the flag, play taps, and conduct a 21-gun salute.

