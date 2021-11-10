Submit a Tip
Human case of West Nile Virus confirmed in Brunswick County

Brunswick County announces first human case of West Nile Virus infection in 2021
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) -The Brunswick County Health Services has identified the first human case of West Nile Virus for 2021.

The infected person started showing symptoms on October 23rd and is recovering at home.

Brunswick County mosquito control officials regularly monitor the mosquito species to manage mosquito populations and prevent mosquito-borne illnesses, including spraying, to reduce the risk to the human and horse populations.

While West Nile Virus has been identified in samples of mosquitoes in the county in the past, this is the first case involving an affected human in recent memory.

Cases of West Nile Virus occur during mosquito season, which starts in the summer and continues through fall.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) about 1 in 5 people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms. About 1 out of 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness.

