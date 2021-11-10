Horry County Schools opens up second-semester instructional options for families

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Parents in Horry County Schools can now decide if they want to send their kids back to school or keep them learning at home next semester.

Horry County Schools opened up its second-semester instructional options.

During the week of Nov. 10 - 19, parents with children in virtual school can decide if they want their students to return to a classroom setting. Those with children in virtual school will receive an email with instructions on how to return to the brick-and-mortar learning environment.

Virtual learning is a semester commitment which means once families make the decision they have to stick with it, and can’t reverse their decision.

Lisa Bourcier with Horry County Schools knows it’s a decision that shouldn’t be taken lightly. She recommends parents talk with teachers and guidance counselors about what’s best for your student

“It’s a wonderful program but it’s not wonderful for all students. Everyone learns differently so it’s very important to really exactly how your students’ learning environment suits them best,” said Bourcier.

If you have a student already in the brick-and-mortar program but want to switch them to virtual learning the window will be open from Nov. 29 - Dec. 8.

Horry County Schools will then create new schedules for students between December and January leading up to the start of the second semester on Jan. 18, 2022.

The district will also have a limited number of spots available for virtual learning due to the temporary law in South Carolina’s state budget that states districts can only have up to five percent of total students enrolled in virtual learning.

As of Wednesday morning, there are 1,645 Horry County students enrolled in the virtual K-12 program.

”Our cap is about 2,200 or students but again we have some flexibility I don’t believe we will see a lot of movement between the programs but we do anticipate some,” said Bourcier.

The number of virtual students who decide to head back to the classroom will determine how many spots are available. That number is scheduled to be available by Nov. 29.

