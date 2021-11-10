Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Happy 246th birthday to the US Marine Corps

The military branch started in 1775, leading up to the American Revolution.
The military branch started in 1775, leading up to the American Revolution.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The day before Veterans Day also marks a special day for service members.

Nov. 10 honors the establishment of the U.S. Marine Corps.

The military branch started in 1775, leading up to the American Revolution.

Members provide protection at sea along with the Navy.

Marines proudly say once a Marine, always a Marine, so if you know one you can mark the day by thanking them for their service.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Surfside Beach lotto player is waking up a millionaire.
Surfside Beach lotto player wakes up a millionaire after winning Powerball
A judge has determined the Coral Sands Motel in Myrtle Beach is a nuisance business.
City leaders vote to demolish infamous Myrtle Beach motel
A child was killed in a crash involving a suspected drunk driver Monday night in Greenville...
Child killed in crash after S.C. deputies tried to stop suspected DUI driver
Utilities out after vehicle partially submerged in retention pond near South Strand Hospital
Car crashes into retention near South Strand Medical Center; 1 hurt
Sheriff: Midlands teacher had marijuana edibles in student prize box
State suspends license of Midlands teacher accused of having cannabis-infused treats in student prize box

Latest News

.
City council votes 4-2 to demolish infamous Myrtle Beach motel
.
Conversations continue over funding for I-73
.
Horry County leaders considering implementing fireworks-free zones
.
Horry County Schools deals with staff vacancies three months into school year
.
Community Champion: Tabby Shelton with Fostering Hope