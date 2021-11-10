Submit a Tip
Golf Tournament happening on December 4th will benefit the North Myrtle Beach Humane Society

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (RELEASE) -The 19th Annual SHIVER FOR THE SHELTER Golf Tournament, presented by Slimbo Events will be held Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Arcadian Shores Golf Club in Myrtle Beach, SC.

This unique tournament benefits the animals housed at the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach. The spirit of this event is intended to supplement the food supply at the Shelter, and the fellowship and camaraderie strongly outweigh the competitive nature of the tournament. This Captain’s Choice event is open to competitors who have a love for animals and a passion for golf. Due to the special needs of the shelter, the Entry Fee is 100 pounds of Cat Litter, Puppy Food or Kitten Food per player plus a $30 per player registration fee, which includes green & cart fee, range balls, and lunch. Tickets for a prize drawing will also be available. Deadline for entry is November 22nd.

The 2020 event generated SEVEN AND A HALF TONS of food and litter for the animals and during its history has brought in over 137 tons.

For information about sponsorship opportunities or to enter, please contact Jeffrey Wisniewski at 843.450.2541 or slimboevents@gmail.com.

