Georgia high school teacher arrested for sex with student

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia high school teacher is in jail after police said he had sex with a student in his office.

Zachary White has taught graphic design at Osborne High School in Marietta. The 29-year-old teacher was arrested on November 4 and is being held without bond on two felony counts of sexual assault by a teacher.

Another Marietta teacher was arrested for inappropriate actions with a student the day before. Matthew Anderson, who taught eighth grade and coached at The Walker School, is accused of sending sexual messages to a 14-year-old former student.

Anderson has been released on a $15,000 bond.

