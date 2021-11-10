Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Warm weather continues before rain chances arrive Thursday night

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:04 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Warm weather continues today before another drop in temperatures arrives as we head into the weekend.

Highs will continue to climb into the low-mid 70s today under mostly sunny skies.
A cooler start today will give way to mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures for this afternoon. Highs will top out in the low-middle 70s today. This unseasonable warmth lingers through the end of the workweek as both Thursday and Friday see another round of 70s.

Clouds continue filter in Thursday with rain increasing overnight.
Unfortunately, clouds will begin to filter back into the area Thursday ahead of our next cold front. This system will bring the best rain chances late Thursday and into early Friday morning, bringing a quick round of showers to the area. The rain will begin to leave the area mid-morning on Friday. The clouds will decrease by Friday afternoon as the wind shifts, bringing cooler air in for the weekend.

Highs will remain warm through Friday but the cold front will bring cooler temperatures...
Sunny skies return Saturday and Sunday but we turn much cooler. We’ll top out around 66° Saturday but struggle to climb out of the upper 50s Sunday. This cooler weather pattern looks to stick around with cooler than normal temperatures through much of next week.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

