FIRST ALERT: Warm weather continues before rain chances arrive Thursday night
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Warm weather continues today before another drop in temperatures arrives as we head into the weekend.
A cooler start today will give way to mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures for this afternoon. Highs will top out in the low-middle 70s today. This unseasonable warmth lingers through the end of the workweek as both Thursday and Friday see another round of 70s.
Unfortunately, clouds will begin to filter back into the area Thursday ahead of our next cold front. This system will bring the best rain chances late Thursday and into early Friday morning, bringing a quick round of showers to the area. The rain will begin to leave the area mid-morning on Friday. The clouds will decrease by Friday afternoon as the wind shifts, bringing cooler air in for the weekend.
Sunny skies return Saturday and Sunday but we turn much cooler. We’ll top out around 66° Saturday but struggle to climb out of the upper 50s Sunday. This cooler weather pattern looks to stick around with cooler than normal temperatures through much of next week.
