Myrtle Beach man gets 8 years federal prison on fentanyl charge

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A 24-year-old man from Myrtle Beach will serve eight years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute.

Acting United States Attorney M. Rhett DeHart announced Shamar Jabarns McCollum’s sentence Wednesday.

Court evidence showed that on July 1, 2020, officers from the Myrtle Beach Police Department Street Crimes Unit and Patrol located McCollum in Myrtle Beach and placed him under arrest for an outstanding warrant.

According to the report, officers located a digital scale and two wax slips containing heroin and fentanyl when searching McCollum.

Chief United States District Judge R. Bryan Harwell sentenced McCollum to 96 months in federal prison, to be followed by a three-year term of court-ordered supervision.

There is no parole in the federal system.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Myrtle Beach Police Department Street Crimes Unit and Patrol.

Assistant United States Attorney Lauren Hummel prosecuted the case.

