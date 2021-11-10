Earthquake reported in South Carolina town

CENTERVILLE, S.C. (WYFF/WMBF) - An earthquake has been reported in the town of Centerville near the coast, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The magnitude 1.5 quake happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at a depth of 2.3 miles, the USGS said.

The USGS does not have any reports from anyone who may have felt the quake.

This is the latest in a series of earthquakes reported in South Carolina in the last few months.

Seismologists believe these low-magnitude quakes, while unusual, are normal background activity and are not indicators of larger earthquakes to come.

Several earthquakes were recorded in one South Carolina town in one week.

