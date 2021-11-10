Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Earthquake reported in South Carolina town

An earthquake has been reported in the town of Centerville near the coast, according to the...
An earthquake has been reported in the town of Centerville near the coast, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
By WYFF News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTERVILLE, S.C. (WYFF/WMBF) - An earthquake has been reported in the town of Centerville near the coast, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The magnitude 1.5 quake happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at a depth of 2.3 miles, the USGS said.

The USGS does not have any reports from anyone who may have felt the quake.

This is the latest in a series of earthquakes reported in South Carolina in the last few months.

Seismologists believe these low-magnitude quakes, while unusual, are normal background activity and are not indicators of larger earthquakes to come.

Several earthquakes were recorded in one South Carolina town in one week.

Copyright 2021 WYFF/WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Surfside Beach lotto player is waking up a millionaire.
Surfside Beach lotto player wakes up a millionaire after winning Powerball
A judge has determined the Coral Sands Motel in Myrtle Beach is a nuisance business.
City leaders vote to demolish infamous Myrtle Beach motel
A child was killed in a crash involving a suspected drunk driver Monday night in Greenville...
Child killed in crash after S.C. deputies tried to stop suspected DUI driver
Utilities out after vehicle partially submerged in retention pond near South Strand Hospital
Car crashes into retention near South Strand Medical Center; 1 hurt
Sheriff: Midlands teacher had marijuana edibles in student prize box
State suspends license of Midlands teacher accused of having cannabis-infused treats in student prize box

Latest News

.
City council votes 4-2 to demolish infamous Myrtle Beach motel
.
Conversations continue over funding for I-73
.
Horry County leaders considering implementing fireworks-free zones
.
Horry County Schools deals with staff vacancies three months into school year
.
Community Champion: Tabby Shelton with Fostering Hope