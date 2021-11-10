Darlington County School District to give full, part-time employees pandemic bonus

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -The Darlington County Board of Education announced bonuses for all district employees during the Monday meeting. The Board said the bonuses are a show of appreciation for how employees handled adversity this year.

“The Darlington County Board of Education sincerely appreciates the hard work and dedication of all of our employees throughout this pandemic,” said Warren Jeffords, chairman of the board. “You continue to do an outstanding job working to prepare our students for successful futures.”

All full-time employees in the district will receive a $1,500 gross bonus. Part-time employees will receive a $750 gross bonus. The bonuses will have normal federal and state taxes deducted.

The bonuses will be paid from the district’s fund balance and will be distributed in the next few weeks.

