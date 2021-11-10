Submit a Tip
Checking out Local Eat, Drink Celebrate in Pawley’s Island

By Halley Murrow
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You’ll find a wide variety of unique, delicious cuisine at Local Eat, Drink, Celebrate at the Hammock Shops in Pawley’s Island.

After celebrating their 1 year anniversary in August, we loved checking back in with them. From heading back into the kitchen and learning some of their secrets, to refreshing cocktails, and Dining with Dockery.

Come along with us!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

