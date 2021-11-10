CCU women’s basketball opens season with 117-25 win over Agnes Scott

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina had five players hit double digits in scoring as Jordyn Newsome (game-high 20 points), Janeen Camp (18 points), Angie Juste-Jean (18 points), Blayre Shultz (12 points), and Arin Freeman (10 points) to lead the Chanticleers to a 117-25 season-opening victory over Agnes Scott on Tuesday night.

The Chants begin the 2021-22 season 1-0 for the fifth consecutive year.

The Chanticleers controlled every facet of the contest getting 57 points off Agnes Scott’s 37 turnovers, outscoring the undersized visitors 90-6 in the paint, putting back 26 second-chance points compared to the Scotties four, breaking out a 51-0 advantage in fast-break points, and outscoring the Scotties’ bench 77-7.

Coastal had seven of its eight newcomers score their first career points in Newsome, Juste-Jean, Shultz, Freeman, Kalaya Buggs (seven points), Arielle-Vadrelle Belinga (four points), and Benie Lundu (three points).

ASC was led by Taylor Brooks with eight points on 3-of-10 from the floor and 2-of-4 from behind the arc for three.

CCU closed the first quarter with a 32-7 advantage as Janeen Camp (4-of-4) and Shultz (3-of-4) combined for 14 points while shooting 7-of-8 from the floor. Shultz hit Janeen Camp four times for layups in the quarter. As a team, the Chanticleers shot 68.2 percent from the field while holding the Scotties to 23.1 percent.

In the second quarter, Aja Blount went 2-of-4 from the field for seven points and grabbed four of her game-high seven rebounds. Juste-Jean matched Blount with seven points as Coastal closed the half to lead 60-11.

CCU opened the second half outscoring the visitors 31-6, as Newsome (six points), Janeen Camp (eight points), Shultz (six points), and Juste-Jean (seven points) combined for 26 points. As a team, Coastal was 15-of-18 from the field for 83.3 percent while Agnes Scott continued its struggles going 2-of-9 for a 22.2 shooting percentage.

The Chanticleers closed the contest outscoring the visitors 26-8, including going 10-of-17 from the field. The Coastal bench exploded when freshman center Lundu, a native of Kinshasa, Congo, hit her first career field goal with 58 seconds remaining on the game clock giving her three points for the game.

The Chants will return to action on Saturday, Nov. 13, as they will take to the road to take on in-state foe South Carolina State. The opening tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

