Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Brian Williams says he’s leaving NBC News at end of year

In this Oct. 26, 2010 file photo, Brian Williams, then anchor and managing editor of "NBC...
In this Oct. 26, 2010 file photo, Brian Williams, then anchor and managing editor of "NBC Nightly News," speaks at the Women's Conference in Long Beach, Calif. A threat of violence against Los Angeles schools brought Williams back on-air for NBC News. In his first appearance since losing his anchor job, Williams handled a NBC News special report Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2015, on the closure of LA public schools.(AP Photo/Matt Sayles)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:02 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) — Brian Williams says he’s leaving NBC News at the end of the year.

He remade his career as an MSNBC host after losing his job as “NBC Nightly News” anchor in 2015 for making false claims about his role in a wartime story.

His contract is ending in December, and Williams said in a note to staff members that “following much reflection,” he had decided to leave.

He said he plans to take several months off to spend time with his family and that “I’ll pop up again somewhere.”

Williams was the top-rated news anchor on television for a decade until his downfall in 2015.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family discovered a Myrtle Beach trash bin that traveled thousands of miles and washed ashore...
City of Myrtle Beach trash bin travels across Atlantic Ocean, washes ashore in Ireland
One Surfside Beach lotto player is waking up a millionaire.
Surfside Beach lotto player wakes up a millionaire after winning Powerball
Aaron Stephens Gruber
Man charged with attempted murder after Murrells Inlet shooting
Areas like Garden City saw roads covered by water for on Sunday as King Tides and strong winds...
FIRST ALERT: One more round of coastal flooding, COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY in effect
A judge has determined the Coral Sands Motel in Myrtle Beach is a nuisance business.
City leaders vote to demolish infamous Myrtle Beach motel

Latest News

.
Horry County Schools deals with staff vacancies three months into school year
.
Conversations continue over funding for I-73
.
Horry County leaders considering implementing fireworks-free zones
.
Community Champion: Tabby Shelton with Fostering Hope