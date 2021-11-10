Submit a Tip
911 caller claims Pee Dee man shot, killed after rifle falls on porch; 1 arrested

Elizabeth Smith
Elizabeth Smith(Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MCCOLL, S.C. (WMBF) – Marlboro County deputies arrested and charged a woman in connection with a shooting in the McColl area.

Deputies were called Monday afternoon to Platt Road after receiving a call for service.

The caller told authorities that a man had been shot after a rifle fell on the porch of the home, according to the sheriff’s office.

When officials arrived, 58-year-old David Williams of Bennettsville was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.

Marlboro County deputies and SLED Crime Scene Units interviewed witnesses and collected evidence from the scene.

After the investigation, authorities arrested 59-year-old Elizabeth Smith and charged her with involuntary manslaughter.

She has been booked into the Marlboro County Detention Center.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

