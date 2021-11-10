Submit a Tip
17-year-old arrested in sexual assault investigation near CCU

Jarael Warren
Jarael Warren(JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities have made an arrest in connection to a sexual assault investigation that happened at an off-campus apartment near Coastal Carolina University.

The Conway Police Department said 17-year-old Jarael Warren was located and taken into custody through a joint effort with other agencies. Online records show he was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Tuesday night. The department said he was found through a joint effort alongside the Coastal Carolina University Police Department, the U.S. Marshalls Task Force, and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

A spokesperson with Conway police confirmed to WMBF News that Warren was wanted in connection to an incident that happened at around 4:15 a.m. on Oct. 31 at The Cove Apartments off Highway 544. A police report on the incident states two men sexually assaulted a 19-year-old victim and fled the scene in her vehicle.

Police also confirmed with WMBF News that the vehicle was found.

The victim was taken to Conway Medical Center for treatment.

Warren is charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, carjacking, possession of a weapon during the commission of violent crime and possession of a weapon by certain persons. He is still at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1799.

