Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Woman injured following shooting in Darlington County

A woman was hurt in a shooting Saturday in Darlington County, the sheriff’s office confirmed.
A woman was hurt in a shooting Saturday in Darlington County, the sheriff’s office confirmed.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman was hurt in a shooting Saturday in Darlington County, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

Maj. David Young with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to G Street for a report of gunshots.

Upon arrival, deputies were told a woman was already en route to Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound.

Young said the woman’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

Deputies believe a group of people were sitting around a fire in a vacant lot when a vehicle drove by and began firing, according to Young.

The investigation is ongoing.

Deputies have not announced any arrests or suspects in the case.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family discovered a Myrtle Beach trash bin that traveled thousands of miles and washed ashore...
City of Myrtle Beach trash bin travels across Atlantic Ocean, washes ashore in Ireland
Aaron Stephens Gruber
Man charged with attempted murder after Murrells Inlet shooting
Areas like Garden City saw roads covered by water for on Sunday as King Tides and strong winds...
FIRST ALERT: One more round of coastal flooding, COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY in effect
Leo Watkins
N.C. teen charged with murder in connection to deadly Myrtle Beach area shooting
SCHP identifies suspect vehicle in the fatal hit and run of tow-truck driver. Open app for...
Tow truck driver killed in hit-and-run crash along I-95 in Dillon County, troopers say

Latest News

.
'Crossing the pond:' City of Myrtle Beach trash bin washes ashore in Ireland
.
City of Myrtle Beach trash bin travels across Atlantic Ocean, washes ashore in Ireland
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reports 1,243 new coronavirus cases; percent positive at 5.9
This photo started circulating on social media with claims teachers were taping masks to...
Investigation completed into claims teachers were taping masks to students’ faces at a Colorado Springs school