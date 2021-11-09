Woman injured following shooting in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman was hurt in a shooting Saturday in Darlington County, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

Maj. David Young with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to G Street for a report of gunshots.

Upon arrival, deputies were told a woman was already en route to Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound.

Young said the woman’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

Deputies believe a group of people were sitting around a fire in a vacant lot when a vehicle drove by and began firing, according to Young.

The investigation is ongoing.

Deputies have not announced any arrests or suspects in the case.

