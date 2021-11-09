Want to adopt a new furry family member? Horry County Animal Care Center holding adoption event Saturday

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – If you’re looking to add a new furry member to your family, then you’re in luck.

The Horry County Animal Care Center is holding a fee-waived adoption event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at South Strand Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram on Ocean Highway in Pawleys Island.

MORE INFORMATION | Adoptable Pets at Horry County Animal Care Center

The dogs and cats up for adoption will be up-to-date on their vaccinations, microchipped and spayed/neutered.

All you have to do is bring a leash or carrier to take your new furry friend to their forever home.

For questions, you can call 843-915-5172

