Utilities out after vehicle partially submerged in retention pond near South Strand Hospital

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue is working to remove a vehicle partially submerged in a retention pond at the front of the South Strand Hospital, 5050 Highway 17 Bypass.

According to HCFR, one person with injuries was freed from the car and taken to a hospital.

HCFR also said utilities were damaged. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

