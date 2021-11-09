Utilities out after vehicle partially submerged in retention pond near South Strand Hospital
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue is working to remove a vehicle partially submerged in a retention pond at the front of the South Strand Hospital, 5050 Highway 17 Bypass.
According to HCFR, one person with injuries was freed from the car and taken to a hospital.
HCFR also said utilities were damaged. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
