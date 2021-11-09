Submit a Tip
Two homes hit by bullets in Lumberton; police search for suspect vehicle

Lumberton police are searching for this vehicle after a home was shot into on Roslyn Drive on...
Lumberton police are searching for this vehicle after a home was shot into on Roslyn Drive on Monday night.(Source: Lumberton Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Lumberton police are searching for the person or persons who fired bullets into two homes Monday night.

Officers were first called around 7:30 p.m. to Page Street for a report a home being shot into. They said two people were inside the house at the time of the shooting.

Police were called a few hours later around 10:45 p.m. to a home on Roslyn Drive that had also been shot into. Officers said three people were inside the house during the shooting.

In both cases, no one was hit by the bullets.

Lumberton police said it’s not known at this time if the shootings are related.

Investigators were able to obtain an image of the vehicle used in the Roslyn Drive shooting.

If anyone recognizes the vehicle or has any information on either of the shootings, they are asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.

