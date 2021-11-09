Temple PD: Charges pending against customer who threw soup at restaurant employee

Submit a Tip
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 1:51 PM EST
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department on Tuesday announced it is investigating a report of an upset customer throwing soup at a local restaurant employee on November 7.

“We do not condone this type of behavior and hold our citizens to the highest standard,” said Deputy Chief Allen Teston.

“If a citizen believes they have received poor service, we advise them to remain civil until the problem is resolved.”

The incident happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. at Sol De Jalisco, a restaurant located at 4201 S. General Bruce Drive.

After an investigation, officers learned a woman - who has not yet been identified - had called to complain about an order she had picked up.

Following the call, the woman returned to the restaurant and “started a verbal altercation,” police said.

The woman was reportedly upset because “the soup she picked up was hot and that the plastic lid placed on top of it had melted,” police said.

“She then proceeded to throw the soup at the victim and left before officers arrived.”

Police said the employee was not physically injured and the woman has been banned from the restaurant.

Charges are pending.

