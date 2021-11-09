Surfside Beach hosts ‘Senior Fair’ for healthcare, financial planning

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Town of Surfside Beach will host a Senior Fair on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Town of Surfside Beach Fire Department.

The fair is open to all area seniors. Attendees will have the opportunity to get flu and COVID-19 booster shots and receive blood pressure checks.

Representatives from area businesses will be available to discuss estate planning, financial and investment planning, insurance, outpatient physical therapy services, non-medical home care, and more.

The Surfside Beach Fire Department is located at 801 1st Ave. N Surfside Beach, SC 29575

