Surfside Beach lotto player wakes up a millionaire after winning Powerball

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Surfside Beach lotto player is waking up a millionaire.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, a $1 million winning ticket for Monday’s Powerball drawing was sold at Gator’s Liquor at 1818 Highway 17 North.

The ticket matched all five white ball numbers drawn. Officials say if the ticket holder purchased PowerPlay for an extra $1, the $1 million prize would have increased to $2 million.

The winning Powerball numbers for Monday’s drawing were:

21 - 46 - 47 - 57 – 62 Powerball 8

The odds of winning $1 million playing Powerball are 1 in 11,688,054, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

With Monday’s win, three Grand Strand lotto players have now won $1 million or more this year.

In June, a customer at the Coastal Petro on Burcale Road scratched off a $2 million prize. The following month, a Mega Millions player at the Murphy USA on Kings Road won $3 million.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

For information on claiming prizes, click here.

