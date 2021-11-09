Submit a Tip
SC attorney general to sue over healthcare worker vaccine mandates

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said Monday he plans to sue the Biden...
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said Monday he plans to sue the Biden Administration over vaccine mandates for healthcare workers.(Sean Rayford | (AP Photo/Sean Rayford, File))
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said Monday he plans to sue the Biden Administration over vaccine mandates for healthcare workers.

Wilson released a brief statement Monday evening:

President Biden has once again overstepped his legal authority and overreached his power. The President is not above the law. I fully support the rights of our healthcare heroes in opposition to mandatory COVID vaccines. We intend to file suit in the very near future.

Wilson said last week he would also fight the Biden Administration’s private employer vaccine mandate, a rule released by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration that would require approximately 84 million U.S. workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4 or get tested for the virus weekly.

He called that rule “garbage” and “unconstitutional.”

A federal court halted the mandate for private employers over the weekend.

