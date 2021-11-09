Missing, endangered Horry County woman found safe, police say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department said a missing woman with autism has been found safe.

Rebecca Stewart, 28, was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Sunday on Backwoods Road, just outside of Myrtle Beach.

The State Law Enforcement Division and Horry County Fire Rescue were brought in to help search by air and nearby waterways.

Police issued an update around 1:35 p.m. and said Stewart had been found safe.

They thanked everyone who helped get the word out.

