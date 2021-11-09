Submit a Tip
‘A mass loss of control:’ Answers sought in Houston concert

Stacey Sarmiento places flowers at a memorial in Houston on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in memory of...
Stacey Sarmiento places flowers at a memorial in Houston on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in memory of her friend, Rudy Pena, who died in a crush of people at the Astroworld music festival on Friday. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)(Robert Bumsted | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 7:13 PM EST
HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities in Houston have released the names of eight concertgoers who died last week at a music festival headlined by rapper Travis Scott.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said Monday he had met with Scott before the show at the Astroworld festival to express safety concerns but didn’t elaborate on any specific worries.

About 50,000 people attended the festival. Attendees described scenes of panic in the crowd as a surge of fans pressed forward as Scott took the stage.

Over 300 people were treated at a field hospital on-site and at least 13 others were hospitalized.

