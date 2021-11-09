Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

The Long Bay Theatre will kick off their show, A Christmas Carol Almost, this month

By Halley Murrow
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Long Bay Theatre started along the Grand Strand in 2007. To get ready for the holiday season, you can catch the world premiere of A Christmas Carol Almost.

We loved learning all about the production written by Greg London. Come along with us for a sneak peek of some of the performances you’ll see in the show and everything you need to know.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family discovered a Myrtle Beach trash bin that traveled thousands of miles and washed ashore...
City of Myrtle Beach trash bin travels across Atlantic Ocean, washes ashore in Ireland
Aaron Stephens Gruber
Man charged with attempted murder after Murrells Inlet shooting
One Surfside Beach lotto player is waking up a millionaire.
Surfside Beach lotto player wakes up a millionaire after winning Powerball
Areas like Garden City saw roads covered by water for on Sunday as King Tides and strong winds...
FIRST ALERT: One more round of coastal flooding, COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY in effect
Leo Watkins
N.C. teen charged with murder in connection to deadly Myrtle Beach area shooting

Latest News

gst
How to with Halley: Preparing for the Mythical and Medieval Fest
gst
Long Bay Theatre- Part 4
gst
Long Bay Theatre- Part 5
gst
Long Bay Theatre- Part 2