City leaders vote to demolish infamous Myrtle Beach motel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach motel that was recently ordered to temporarily close will never reopen its doors.

During a meeting on Tuesday, the Myrtle Beach City Council voted 4-2 in favor of demolishing the Coral Sands Motel along North Ocean Boulevard.

A motion to issue a “Rule to Show Cause” for the property was on the city council’s agenda after documents showed the property owner had failed to make the necessary repairs to bring the property up to city code.

In late October, a court issued a temporary injunction that banned the motel from operating for one year after an investigation found the number of drug-related calls at the motel to be “alarming.” The Myrtle Beach Police Department also called the motel a “haven for drug traffickers and users alike.”

Police also said during the investigation they found employees accepted drugs or sex acts in return for discounted rates on rooms. They also found employees let people rent rooms for the sole intention of selling drugs.

Police said the Coral Sands Motel has been an issue for quite some time and officers even had conversations with the management dating back to 2018.

