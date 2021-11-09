Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

City leaders vote to demolish infamous Myrtle Beach motel

A judge has determined the Coral Sands Motel in Myrtle Beach is a nuisance business.
A judge has determined the Coral Sands Motel in Myrtle Beach is a nuisance business.(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach motel that was recently ordered to temporarily close will never reopen its doors.

During a meeting on Tuesday, the Myrtle Beach City Council voted 4-2 in favor of demolishing the Coral Sands Motel along North Ocean Boulevard.

A motion to issue a “Rule to Show Cause” for the property was on the city council’s agenda after documents showed the property owner had failed to make the necessary repairs to bring the property up to city code.

In late October, a court issued a temporary injunction that banned the motel from operating for one year after an investigation found the number of drug-related calls at the motel to be “alarming.” The Myrtle Beach Police Department also called the motel a “haven for drug traffickers and users alike.”

RELATED COVERAGE | ‘A haven for drug traffickers and users’: Court orders Myrtle Beach motel to close after investigation

Police also said during the investigation they found employees accepted drugs or sex acts in return for discounted rates on rooms. They also found employees let people rent rooms for the sole intention of selling drugs.

Police said the Coral Sands Motel has been an issue for quite some time and officers even had conversations with the management dating back to 2018.

WMBF News reporter Zach Wilcox is working to learn what happens next for the Coral Sands Motel property and when demolition may start. He will have the full story on WMBF News at 11 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family discovered a Myrtle Beach trash bin that traveled thousands of miles and washed ashore...
City of Myrtle Beach trash bin travels across Atlantic Ocean, washes ashore in Ireland
Aaron Stephens Gruber
Man charged with attempted murder after Murrells Inlet shooting
One Surfside Beach lotto player is waking up a millionaire.
Surfside Beach lotto player wakes up a millionaire after winning Powerball
Areas like Garden City saw roads covered by water for on Sunday as King Tides and strong winds...
FIRST ALERT: One more round of coastal flooding, COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY in effect
Leo Watkins
N.C. teen charged with murder in connection to deadly Myrtle Beach area shooting

Latest News

.
'Crossing the pond:' City of Myrtle Beach trash bin washes ashore in Ireland
.
City of Myrtle Beach trash bin travels across Atlantic Ocean, washes ashore in Ireland
.
VIDEO: Horry County Fire Rescue responds to submerged vehicle in pond
SCHP identifies suspect vehicle in the fatal hit and run of tow-truck driver. Open app for...
Coroner identifies tow truck driver killed in hit-and-run on I-95; search continues for suspect vehicle
Coroner lists ‘fentanyl toxicity’ as cause of death for Florence County inmate