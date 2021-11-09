Kicking off this year’s Angel Tree with the Salvation Army

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You can give a child Christmas this year with the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree. We loved learning all about how you can help the mission to make sure no child goes without Christmas.

In Horry County, there are nearly 2,000 children in need of Christmas. That’s around 800 more than last year. It’s easy to sign up. Come along with us for everything you need to know.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.