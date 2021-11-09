Submit a Tip
Kicking off this year’s Angel Tree with the Salvation Army

By Halley Murrow
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:41 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You can give a child Christmas this year with the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree. We loved learning all about how you can help the mission to make sure no child goes without Christmas.

In Horry County, there are nearly 2,000 children in need of Christmas. That’s around 800 more than last year. It’s easy to sign up. Come along with us for everything you need to know.

