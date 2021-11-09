Submit a Tip
‘It’s tough hiring teachers.’ HCS gives updates on vacant positions

By Katherine Phillips
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - With $125 million from the American Rescue Plan flowing into Horry County Schools, the district had to spend 20% of the money specifically on addressing pandemic learning loss.

Over the summer, the district began hiring learning loss specialists, which the district called interventionists, to work with students who needed the most help in math and English.

Going into the school year, HCS district spokesperson Lisa Bourcier admitted they’d have vacancies. Now three months later, 29 out of the 72 interventionist positions are still empty.

“It’s tough hiring teachers nationwide and we are feeling that pain here in Horry County as well,” Bourcier said.

When asked if HCS would lose the money if they couldn’t hire all the interventionists, Bourcier said she doesn’t think that’s going to be the case and says HCS is hoping to get more applicants this December when more teachers graduate.

She said most of the vacant spots are in the middle and high school math positions, which she said is always a hard subject for hiring.

“Most of our hires happen at the end of the school year but we will continue to allocate that 20% towards learning loss,” Bourcier added.

Another issue is a lack of bus drivers. While Bourcier said they technically have enough, they’re still short 100 drivers, which is about the same amount they went into the school year with.

“Sometimes we’ll get some hired some will then there will be some resignations. We still have about 100 vacancies We’re making do, we’re doing a great job with the pool of employees that we have and doubling up routes but we are making it work this school year,” she said.

