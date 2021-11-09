Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

How to with Halley: Preparing for the Mythical and Medieval Fest

By Halley Murrow
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Here ye! Here ye! The Mythical and Medieval Fest is happening on November 13th and 14th in Myrtle Beach.

We loved getting all the details on what you can expect, what a great cause this event supports, and learning “How to with Halley” you can dress up to attend.

Come along with us! You can get your tickets here.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am. Catch How to with Halley every Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family discovered a Myrtle Beach trash bin that traveled thousands of miles and washed ashore...
City of Myrtle Beach trash bin travels across Atlantic Ocean, washes ashore in Ireland
Aaron Stephens Gruber
Man charged with attempted murder after Murrells Inlet shooting
One Surfside Beach lotto player is waking up a millionaire.
Surfside Beach lotto player wakes up a millionaire after winning Powerball
Areas like Garden City saw roads covered by water for on Sunday as King Tides and strong winds...
FIRST ALERT: One more round of coastal flooding, COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY in effect
Leo Watkins
N.C. teen charged with murder in connection to deadly Myrtle Beach area shooting

Latest News

gst
The Long Bay Theatre will kick off their show, A Christmas Carol Almost, this month
gst
Long Bay Theatre- Part 4
gst
Long Bay Theatre- Part 5
gst
Long Bay Theatre- Part 2