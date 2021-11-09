Submit a Tip
Horry County leaders considering implementing fireworks-free zones

By Patrick Lloyd
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County leaders are looking into the possibility of cracking down on the use of fireworks.

The Horry County Public Safety Committee met Tuesday to talk about the idea of establishing areas where fireworks are not allowed.

If this proposal goes through, people won’t be allowed to shoot off big, Fourth of July-style fireworks.

This would not apply to smaller things like sparklers.

“We have a $50 fee, which is increased if you fail to pay it, kind of like our parking violations – after 30 days, it goes up $50 to a maximum of $200. For repeat offenses, we’d begin at the $100 level,” Horry County Attorney Arrigo Carotti explained during Tuesday’s meeting.

If ultimately approved, the first fireworks-free zone would be the Arcadian Shores area.

Horry County Police Chief Joe Hill addressed the committee Tuesday, saying enforcement could be tricky.

“Typically when fireworks are used, a homeowner or a resident who is offended will call. By the time law enforcement arrives, and usually this happens a lot on the beach, we find the debris, but no longer people, and it’s not a direct observation of who was actually firing the fireworks. So there are some challenges, but we’ll support whatever you decide to do,” Hill said.

The committee voted to send the ordinance forward to Horry County Council.

It will need to pass three readings in order to go into effect.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

