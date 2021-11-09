HCFR: 3 taken to hospital after two-car crash in Aynor area
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 7:45 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating after a two-car crash with entrapment in the Aynor area.
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 6:15 p.m. to the area of St. John Road and Highway 501.
Crews said there was entrapment and three people were taken to the hospital, with one of them being flown to by a medical helicopter.
