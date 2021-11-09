Submit a Tip
Florida man who beat, stabbed dog will serve 10 years

In this Oct. 10, 2017 file photo, Ollie, a pit bull puppy that was stabbed multiple times,...
In this Oct. 10, 2017 file photo, Ollie, a pit bull puppy that was stabbed multiple times, stuffed into a suitcase, rests at at VCA Hollywood Animal Hospital in Hollywood, Fla. A Florida man accused of beating the pit bull puppy will serve 10 years in prison after admitting to the crime, his defense lawyer said Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, file)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(AP) — A Florida man accused of beating a pit bull puppy, stabbing it 50 times and stuffing it into a suitcase while the dog was clinging to life will serve 10 years in prison.

Brendan Evan’s lawyer told the South Florida Sun Sentinel on Tuesday that his client agreed to plead guilty four years after the attack that drew an international outcry.

Attorney Michael Gottlieb said the 25-year-old Hollywood man was initially charged with 17 counts of animal cruelty, but prosecutors agreed to drop 15 counts in exchange for the guilty plea.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

