FIRST ALERT: Warmer Wednesday, another big drop looming

Quick round of showers Friday morning
Quick round of showers Friday morning
By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Warm weather fans will want to soak it in as another drop is heading our way soon.

Mainly sunny skies return Wednesday as the warmer weather continues to filter in. Afternoon highs top out in the middle 70s for most spots. This unseasonable warmth lingers through the end of the workweek as both Thursday and Friday see another round of 70s.

The clouds begin to filter back in Thursday ahead of our next cold front. This system arrives early Friday morning, bringing a quick round of showers to the area. The clouds begin to clear through Friday afternoon but the cooler air will lag behind a bit. We’ll start to feel that drop in temperatures for the weekend.

Sunny skies return Saturday and Sunday but we turn much cooler. We’ll top out around 66° Saturday but struggle to climb out of the upper 50s Sunday. This cooler weather pattern looks to stick around with cooler than normal temperatures through much of next week.

Another drop arrives for the weekend
Another drop arrives for the weekend

